ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government had on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau, ending more than two weeks of anxiety after the death of the 18th Emir, Shehu Idris, 17 days ago.

Mr Idris reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.

Princes from three of the four dynastic lines of the emirate jostled for the post with four of them believed to be the front runners.

Related