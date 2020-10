ADVERTISEMENT

A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Monday, paid a visit to the ailing Nigerian lecturer, Inih Ebong, who was unjustly sacked about two decades ago by the University of Uyo.

Mr Ebong is suffering from a life-threatening cardiovascular disease.

The lecturer has been out of job for so long and without any alternative source of income, he does not have the money to pay for medical bills or even feed himself and his family.

