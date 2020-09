Nigerian students on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholarship flaunted their scholarship award letters during their Wednesday protest in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The protesters, about 25 of them, represent several students on Batch 2018 of the NDDC foreign scholarship programme who are yet to receive money for their tuition and stipend, despite the claims by the NDDC that it has recently released over $5.9 million (about N2.28 billion) for the programme.

