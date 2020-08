“You want me to engage in a fight with a pig? If you engage in a fight with a pig, the pig already is stained by its nature and you will wear your white garment, and in my own case, kaaki to go and wrestle with a pig? I will not,” he told journalists.

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has chided the Progressives Governors Forum’s Director General, Salihu Lukman, one of his critics within the party.

Mr Oshiomhole, shortly after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday, compared the forum’s DG to a ‘pig’ which he (Oshiomhole) will not wrestle with.