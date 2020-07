You have Kataf youths, Fulani militias and the criminal elements of both sides. Some people are also leveraging on the security situation to perpetuate their criminal activities

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has described the killings in Southern Kaduna as the activities of criminal elements on both sides and not ethnic cleansing as it is being claimed.

Mr Okonkwo, an army major-general, who briefed journalists after the high level security meeting which held at the council chambers of Government House Kaduna on Tuesday, said ‘’what we have were attacks on some communities and reprisal attacks.’’