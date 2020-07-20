VIDEO: How Acting MD NDDC, Pondei was rushed out of committee hearing room after he collapsed

The NDDC chief was answering questions asked by lawmakers when he slumped.

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei, slumped Monday during interrogation by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

He was promptly rushed to the hospital.

Mr Pondei was answering questions posed by lawmakers when he slumped.

He appeared before the lawmakers who are probing the finances of the NDDC.

Mr Pondei’s unfortunate incident may lead to an extension of the probe which was initially slated for two days but is currently on its fourth day.