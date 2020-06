Mr Lawan briefed State House journalists after the meeting with the president at the State House in Abuja.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation across the country and the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Lawan briefed State House journalists after the meeting with the president at the State House in Abuja.

He said he briefed the president on the need to provide more funding for security agencies for equipment and to recruit more personnel.