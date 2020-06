Mr Buratai addressed journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said he briefed on the security situation in the North-east.

Nigeria is achieving “tremendous successes’ in its fight against Boko Haram and the morale of troops is very high, army chief Tukur Buratai said Monday.

The army chief said he recently returned from the theatre of war in the Northeast after spending two months there.