VIDEO: Extortion Bazaar: How corrupt security personnel, states’ officials help violate interstate travel ban

For five days, PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters travelled across 21 states and Abuja with little or no restrictions gathering pieces of evidence from tens of security checkpoints, bus terminals, towns and villages across their routes.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation across the six geo-political regions of Nigeria revealed that state governors who had originally called for the ban on interstate travels did very little in their domains to ensure full compliance; with some choosing rather to erect easily breached flimsy gates at major boundaries with neighbouring states which did little or nothing to stop motorists willing to bribe security officials or residents of surrounding villages from travelling through.

