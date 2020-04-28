VIDEO: In Abuja communities, disbelief puts residents at coronavirus risk

The reporter soon comes in contact with some villagers. One of them, 55-year-old Abubakar Sabo, denounces COVID-19 as a myth.

The reporter soon comes in contact with some villagers. One of them, 55-year-old Abubakar Sabo, denounces COVID-19 as a myth.

“I don’t know it, I have not seen it, we are hardworking people, I am a teacher,’’ he said. “But I came to the village to work on my farm. I heard when I went to Kuje that there is a disease called coronavirus, and we have to wash our hands, but we know this thing is not possible in the village.’’

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

About Azeezat Adedigba

Azeezat Adedigba covers the education and labour sectors for PREMIUM TIMES. She is also an investigative journalist and the winner of the 2019 Female Reporters Leadership Program (FRLP) organised by Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ). Azeezat is passionate about women and children advocacy. She holds a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos. She can be reached on Twitter @Adebimpe57.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.