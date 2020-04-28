VIDEO: In Abuja communities, disbelief puts residents at coronavirus risk

The reporter soon comes in contact with some villagers. One of them, 55-year-old Abubakar Sabo, denounces COVID-19 as a myth.
“I don’t know it, I have not seen it, we are hardworking people, I am a teacher,’’ he said. “But I came to the village to work on my farm. I heard when I went to Kuje that there is a disease called coronavirus, and we have to wash our hands, but we know this thing is not possible in the village.’’
