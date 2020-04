The action of the Chadian soldiers was in retaliation over the killing of about 91 Chadian security personnel by the Boko Haram insurgents recently.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State at the State House, Abuja.

Mr Zulum, who spoke to State House Correspondents after the meeting, said he was in the state House to brief the president on the recent military action against Boko Haram by Chadian soldiers on the shores of Lake Chad and its implications on Nigeria’s National Security.