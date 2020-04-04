VIDEO: COVID-19 Lockdown: Why we disobey social distancing directive – Abuja market women

Azeezat Adedigba covers the education and labour sectors for PREMIUM TIMES.

She is also an investigative journalist and the winner of the 2019 Female Reporters Leadership Program (FRLP) organised by Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

Azeezat is passionate about women and children advocacy.

She holds a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos.

She can be reached on Twitter @Adebimpe57.