VIDEO: Lagos residents threaten to protest if government fails to provide lockdown palliative

Barely 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 14-day shutdown of business, economic and social activities in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to slow down the exposure of Nigerians to the coronavirus pandemic, some residents of Lagos have threatened to protest if they do not receive any palliative from the government within two days.
During his nationwide broadcast on Sunday night, President Muhammadu Buhari also promised to provide ‘relief materials’ for Abuja and Lagos residents during the 14-day lockdown.