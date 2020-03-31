VIDEO: Yaba local govt environmental health officers fumigating the Herbert Macaulay road in Lagos Yaba local government environmental health officers fumigating the Herbert Macaulay Road in Lagos WhatsApp

An official told PREMIUM TIMES they intend to fumigate the primary health care centres, markets, bank premises, and other public places within the council. WhatsApp

