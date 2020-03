Reading the majority judgement, Justice John Okoro said the apex court lacked the jurisdiction to review its own judgement.

Reading the majority judgement, Justice John Okoro said the apex court lacked the jurisdiction to review its own judgement.

“The finality of the Supreme Court is sealed,” he held.

“The application is a gross abuse of court process, it is frivolous.

“The application is hereby dismissed.”

Justice Okoro further awarded the cost of N2 million against the appellant to be paid to the first – 140th respondents.