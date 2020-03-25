VIDEO: 7 Measures to tackle COVID-19 Spread in Nigeria – Boss Mustapha

The Nigerian government has announced the immediate closure of all the country’s borders to human traffic.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this while addressing a news conference on Monday.
