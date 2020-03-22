VIDEO: Why Nigeria hasn’t approved chloroquine for coronavirus treatment – Minister

Mr Ehanire said this while answering questions from journalists on the status of Covid-19 in the country.

Nigeria has not recommended the use of chloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus in the country, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday.

He said Nigeria has not approved the use of chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.