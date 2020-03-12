VOXPOP:CORONAVIRUS: Nigerians speak

The disease which originated from China in December has so far spread to about 114 countries across the world.

The disease which originated from China in December has so far spread to about 114 countries across the world.

As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, while 4,291 people have lost their lives.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

and

About Ayodamola Owoseye

Ayodamola Owoseye is a senior reporter covering the health beat for PREMIUM TIMES.  She is a graduate of the University of Ibadan, and holds a B.A in Anthropology and M.Sc in Information Science. Ayodamola advocates gender equity and loves travelling and listening to old skool music. Twitter: @damolaowoseye

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.