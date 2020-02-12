VIDEO: Shehu Sani jokingly tells Soyinka, “Sir, you are the patron of criminals club”

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and a former senator, Shehu Sani, spared a moment to poke fun at each other on Wednesday while waiting in the courtroom at the Federal High Court Abuja for the trial of Omoyele Sowore.
