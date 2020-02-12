VIDEO: Shehu Sani jokingly tells Soyinka, “Sir, you are the patron of criminals club” Mr Soyinka and Mr Sani were among the dignitaries who attended the Wednesday court session to show solidarity with Mr Sowore. WhatsApp

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and a former senator, Shehu Sani, spared a moment to poke fun at each other on Wednesday while waiting in the courtroom at the Federal High Court Abuja for the trial of Omoyele Sowore.

Cletus Ukpong is PREMIUM TIMES’ assistant editor in charge of Nigeria’s South-South region. He is a graduate of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Twitter: @CletusUkpong

