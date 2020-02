Mr Soyinka arrived at about 8:50 a.m., five minutes after Mr Sowore arrived at the court.

A Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and a former senator, Shehu Sani, were at the Federal High Court in Abuja Monday to observe the trial of an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

A former chairman of Nigeria’s human rights commission, Chidi Odinkalu, was also in court for the trial.

