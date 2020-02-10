VIDEO: Inside Abuja’s ‘unauthorised’ IDP camps

he Internally Displaced Persons within the FCT are forced to forge a life for themselves outside of the much-needed care and very necessary watch of the government.

At least 34 unauthorised IDP camps exist within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an overflow of the insurgency-propelled migration from battered communities in the North-east. This humanitarian crisis is on a scale that is insufficiently captured by the agencies charged with the responsibility of such capture. The Internally Displaced Persons within the FCT are forced to forge a life for themselves outside of the much-needed care and very necessary watch of the government.