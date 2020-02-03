VIDEO: Coronavirus: Nigeria Intensifies surveillance, sets up response teams – Minister of Health

Mr Ehanire said the committee will oversee the national response to prevent the ‘importation’ of coronavirus.

Mr Ehanire said the committee was formed because Nigerians are looking up to the government to protect their health.

He said the committee will coordinate the prevention and response activities in preparation for the eventuality of an outbreak in the country.

“The committee was put in place to oversee the country’s coordination in prevention and response to the novel coronavirus in the country in the event of it being imported into the country.”

The committee has been set up to develop an action plan to drive government’s intervention, he said.

Mr Ehanire added that the country would be sharing any relevant information with WHO and other health agencies.

He added that Nigeria will also determine if the existing nation’s laboratories can be used to test samples (of virus) ”or if the samples would be sent to the U.S.”

