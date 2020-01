The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Monday, found Maryam Sanda guilty of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Ms Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging by the judge.

The Nigerian police charged Ms Sanda for culpable homicide in November 2017 and sought the death penalty against the accused in a two-count charge.

The victim, Mr Bello, was the son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.