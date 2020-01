The Divisional Police Officer, Itam, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Francis Erhabor, says he has never taken a bribe in the course of his work as a police officer.

“I got appointed into the force as a Cadet Inspector on the 2nd of April 1990. I was just 17 plus when I got into the academy and graduated at the age of 19 as an Inspector and confirmed,” he said.

He said sometimes his life is threatened, “but the beautiful thing is that at the end of the day, I earned respect, I got confidence not only from my colleagues but also from outside forces.”