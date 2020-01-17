VIDEO: Why we accept community policing in Nasarawa – Gov Sule

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that the state has introduced community policing.
He said the introduction of community policing in the state is to complement the police and other security agencies in combating crime.
