VIDEO: How introduction of N50 charge on POS transaction threatens Financial Inclusion

Both bodies are working closely in setting remittance processes that ensure the collection of stamp duty charges for the POS.

The federal government recently mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria to strictly implement Merchant Service Charge, which would impose more charges on all POS transactions.

To this end, the central bank issued a circular to banks and other stakeholders titled, ‘Review of Process for Merchants Collections on Electronic Transactions.’ Accordingly, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) also issued a circular titled, ‘Returns on Stamp Duty Collection for Merchant Transactions.’

Both bodies are working closely in setting remittance processes that ensure the collection of stamp duty charges for the POS.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.