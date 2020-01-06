VIDEO: Furious Borno governor accuses soldiers of extortion

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has accused security personnel of the Nigeria military and police of collecting bribes of N1000 from travellers who do not have national identity cards.
“You are all here collecting N500 and N1000 from poor travellers who don’t have national ID card,” the Borno governor said.
The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has accused security personnel of the Nigeria military and police of collecting bribes of N1000 from travellers who do not have national identity cards.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.