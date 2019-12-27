VIDEO: Ogoni fishermen, farmers lament continued effects of environmental pollution

Bodo City, Whenyozor, Sugii and K-dere communities in Ogoni part of Rivers State prided themselves in the variety of crops and seafood they produced. They farmed the land and explored the waters around them for aquatic foods. The local economy is tied to the richness of the land and waters.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.