A lawyer to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who was declared wanted by the police on Tuesday has accused the police of attempting to assassinate him.

Mr Ejiofor is also the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB lawyer who fled Nigeria after being granted bail during trial.

Mr Ejiofor’s house in Anambra State was raided and razed by the police on Monday morning which led to the death of at least four persons including two police officers.