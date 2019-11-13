VIDEO: SSS officers shoot to disperses unarmed peaceful protesters

The secret police’s headquarters was on Tuesday besieged by protesters seeking immediate release of Yele Sowore from illegal detention.

Despite video and photo evidence of its officers’ brutality against protesters and journalists on Tuesday, the State Security Service has claimed it conducted itself as a “professional and responsible organisation.”

Peter Afunanya, a spokesperson for the SSS, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that operatives initially allowed the protesters to gather, but intervened when attempts were made to breach its facility.

“As a normal global security practice, the operatives stood in defence of their facility when some group of persons made unruly attempts to forcefully break into the place and effect the release of Omoyele Sowore,” the SSS claimed.

