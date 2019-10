The apex court announced the decision on Wednesday, hours after it commenced the hearing of the appeal.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The apex court announced the decision on Wednesday, hours after it commenced the hearing of the appeal.

The Supreme Court panel, led by Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad, said it will give reasons for dismissing the petition on a later date.