VIDEO: Unexecuted, abandoned N224 million constituency projects in Plateau

In 2015, the project for the completion of Daika Kombili rural bridge in Mangu LGA was nominated and awarded to LBRBDA at N55 million.

Life in Kombili village in Mangu LGA is not an easy one. The people have no source of drinking water but wells serve as their fountain of life.

They have no electricity but make use of battery-powered torchlights and kerosene lanterns.

They have very poor road networks and would have to take the long route through Mararaba Pushit to sell their farm produce – spending nearly half of the day to get to the market.

Relatively small by size and population –Kombili village has an estimated population of 2,000 inhabitants and they could easily tell when an individual is an alien.