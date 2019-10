The negotiation meeting, which started on Tuesday, has yet to reach a resolution even as at Thursday morning.

After seven hours of intensive deliberation between a federal government team and representatives of labour unions, the ongoing negotiation on Nigeria’s minimum adjustment ended inconclusively.

The Wednesday meeting began at 5 pm and ended at 2:15 pm on Thursday.

However, both parties agreed to adjourn the meeting until 7 pm on Thursday to continue deliberation.