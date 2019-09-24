VIDEO: Bill Gates, Mo Ibrahim, Dangote discuss climate change on Africa

African head of states and business leaders met on Monday to chart a way forward for the development of the African continent.

The event, Future Africa Forum, held in New York. It was organised by the Africa Centre, a not-for-profit institution focused on tackling historical stereotype around the African continent. It was staged to discuss pertinent issues concerning Africa and correct the negative perception about the continent.

Speaking at the event was the world’s second-richest man, Bill Gates. The American billionaire raised the question about climate change as it affects Africa. He explained that while Africa contributes less to global warming, the continent experiences the hardest hit.