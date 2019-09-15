VIDEO: How Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral amendment bill affected 2019 elections – INEC Chairman The INEC chief speaks on diverse issues affecting Nigeria’s elections, including electoral laws, card readers and diaspora voting. WhatsApp

” We were far too busy with so many things during the election to worry about matters that we have no control over. Amendment of the electoral framework is entirely for the Executive and the National Assembly. But we proceeded in the knowledge that there was legal backing because we have the 2010 Electoral Act as amended. There was no lacuna in that respect and we operated on the basis.” WhatsApp

