VIDEO: Attack on Ekweremadu was terrorism – Tuggar he IPOB attack on a Nigerian lawmaker, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany “stands as a crime” and “an act of terrorism,” Nigeria has said, challenging the German police to bring the perpetrators to book. WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit



In this interview with a freelance journalist, Ruona Meyer, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, insists that the attack on ex-deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the separatist group, IPOB, is a crime and an act of terrorism. He challenges the German authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit





Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.