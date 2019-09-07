In this interview with a freelance journalist, Ruona Meyer, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, insists that the attack on ex-deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the separatist group, IPOB, is a crime and an act of terrorism. He challenges the German authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.
VIDEO: Attack on Ekweremadu was terrorism – Tuggar
he IPOB attack on a Nigerian lawmaker, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany “stands as a crime” and “an act of terrorism,” Nigeria has said, challenging the German police to bring the perpetrators to book.