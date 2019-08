Based in America, Eke speaks on his passion for Gymnastics and his resolve to make it popular in Nigeria.

Uche Eke is Nigeria’s first-ever medalist in Gymnastics in the history of the African Games.

Eke won a Gold and Bronze medal for Nigeria in Morocco.

The young man is positive he would go-ahead to also be Nigeria’s first gymnast at the Olympics.