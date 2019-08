The Nigeria U 20 women’s team, the Falconets, have won the football gold at the African Games in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies beat Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win the football gold.

This is the third time Nigeria will win football gold in the women’s category in five editions.

Nigeria and Cameroon were in the same group during the group stage and both sides settled for a 1-1 then.