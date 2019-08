Another Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal, has won three gold medals for Nigeria at the ongoing 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Emmanuel Appah had won the three gold medals across the categories in the 61kg on Monday to give Nigeria a big boost on the overall medals standing.

Lawal who set a new African record in the -59kg women’s snatch weightlifting event to win her first gold also won the other two events (regular and Clean-Jerk) in the category.