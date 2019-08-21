VIDEO: Our mission for Nigeria’s health sector – Ministers

Mr Ehanire said he would implement Mr Buhari’s promise, which is the revitalisation of the health sector.

The newly inaugurated health ministers reported at the Federal Ministry of Health, in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, a few hours after the inauguration.

Addressing journalists, Mr Ehanire said he would be following up with the agenda of the president on the delivery of quality healthcare delivery to the masses.

Mr Ehanire said he would implement Mr Buhari’s promise, which is the revitalisation of the health sector.

Mr Buhari during his campaign had promised to revive the sector and make healthcare accessible to Nigerians especially those in the remote parts of the country.