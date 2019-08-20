VIDEO: How I was freed by soldiers – kidnap kingpin Wadume

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said in a statement that Mr Wadume was arrested on August 19 in Layin Mai Allo Hotoro, Kano State.

Hamisu Wadume, a suspected kidnap lord in Taraba State, has been re-arrested, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt from official sources.

The official statement came hours after PREMIUM TIMES broke the news that Mr Wadume had been taken into custody, two weeks after he escaped from a police team.

Mr Wadume was the ‘high profile’ kidnapping suspect arrested by the police on August 6. He was being driven to Jalingo by the police team when soldiers opened fire on them along Ibi-Wukari Road, killing three police officers and a civilian.