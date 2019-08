Mr Sowore was arrested by the State Security Service ahead of the nationwide protest expected to start on Monday, in 21 cities.

The online medium, Sahara Reporters, has released a footage showing how its publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested and dragged out of his house Saturday morning.

Despite Mr Sowore’s arrest, the organisers had vowed to go on with the demonstration seeking decisive solutions to Nigeria’s security, economic, educational and healthcare failings.