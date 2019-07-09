VIDEO: Police officers shot as Shiites protest at National Assembly

Several witnesses, who recounted the face-off, said the incident occurred when the protesters tried to force their way into the assembly complex.

Suspected members of the Shiite group, IMN, have shot some police officers on duty at the National Assembly.

The incident created pandemonium within and around the assembly complex.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter watched as one of the police officers was rushed to the National Assembly clinic around 1.55p.m.

Some witnesses said two officers were shot while others said three officers were shot.

