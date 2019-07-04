VIDEO: Why MTN fine was reviewed by the President – Shittu These people simply appealed to Mr President for a review. WhatsApp

The law guiding each agency is very clear. My role as the Minister of Communications is to provide the appropriate policy direction for them. What happened between MTN and NCC was about operational issues. Those are different: policy is different from operation. If I give you instruction, sell this thing for this amount and anybody who wants to be your customer will not start looking for me. He deals with the man in charge of operations and it’s as simple as that. I didn’t have any role and I’m saying this to the general public. WhatsApp

