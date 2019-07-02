VIDEO: Nigerian senator caught on camera assaulting woman at sex toy shop

Nigeria’s youngest senator has been caught on camera physically assaulting a woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Nigeria’s youngest senator has been caught on camera physically assaulting a woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, descended on the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of insulting him and calling him a drunk.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively obtained the video of the assault, which occurred on May 11 — nearly three months after Mr Abbo became a senator-elect and a month before he was sworn-in on June 11.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian senator caught on camera assaulting woman at sex toy shop