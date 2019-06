Mr Buhari stated this at the opening of the 55th ordinary session of the Summit of the ECOWAS, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security challenges in the West African subregion can only be effectively tackled if a common strategy is adopted by member states.

He said: “Taking into account the transnational nature of the threats confronting us, the need for the adoption of a common strategy at the national and regional level to combat them, has become imperative.