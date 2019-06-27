VIDEO: Our priorities in Nigeria – World Bank

The World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud, said the bank’s mission in the country was to fight poverty and build prosperity.

“Our priorities, during our engagement with the governors was around investing in human capital, investing in people to have access to basic education, health services, social protection.

“However, we do recognise that the development challenges also require investing in infrastructure and filling the large infrastructure gaps.

“We want to make sure that those infrastructure gaps are filled by bringing more of the private sector that will create the physical space for governors to invest in human capital including financing from development partners like the World Bank.

