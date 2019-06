NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this while addressing reporters after the meeting that was held in Abuja.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday met with World Bank officials to review the bank’s engagements in the country and at state levels.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this while addressing reporters after the meeting that was held in Abuja.

Mr Fayemi said that the World Bank had been a major partner of the forum in the development programmes of all the states.