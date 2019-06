Mr Ndume says he had no regret losing the election.

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should commend him for insisting on running in the election of the Senate President of the ninth Senate.

Mr Ndume eventually lost the election to the candidate endorsed by the APC, Ahmed Lawan.

Mr Ndume said his insistence on contesting has portrayed the party as democratic.