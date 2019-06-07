VIDEO: We are yet to take position on state police – Nigerian governors

Mr Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, the governors and the country’s security chiefs met at the Villa.

The governors of the 36 states of Nigeria on Friday said no position has been taken on the creation of state police in the country.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, stated this at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.